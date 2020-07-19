Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Zuma years will keep haunting us

Steven Friedman should ask why the country was able to move on swiftly from the financial crisis

19 July 2020 - 18:05
Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS
Steven Friedman’s column on the failure of our current democratic government in its response to the Covid-19 crisis refers (“SA’s skewed democracy throws citizens to the wolves”, July 7). Because there is no direct (or not big enough) financial aid to most South Africans, according to the professor “the real democratic failure is now, not the Zuma years”.

I must confess that I am no economist, just one of the shrinking millions of law-abiding, taxpaying citizens of this country. However, Friedman’s writing reminds me strongly of opinions continuously shared in Afrikaans newspapers in the Western Cape that the playing fields were levelled in 1994 and everybody competed for whatever society had to offer on an equal footing.

Just as the effect of the apartheid years will be with us for many years, so the effect of the corrupt Zuma years will be with future generations, financially and morally.

The professor should ask himself why, after the financial crisis of 2009, we were able to move swiftly through it. I think it’s called cause and effect.

Derek Abrahams
Via e-mail

