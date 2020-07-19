Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Politicians sit pretty while public goes hungry

Amid huge job losses, no politicians or public sector workers have lost their positions or taken a pay cut

19 July 2020 - 18:11
A young volunteer with charity Hunger has no Religion helps children queue to receive food aid in Johannesburg, July 18 2020. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
The devastating findings of the Covid-19 survey make for shocking, though not unexpected, reading (“The jobs reckoning is here: 3-million jobs lost”, July 15). The dire situation is made far worse by the knowledge that at the same time no politicians or public sector workers — municipal or government — have lost their job or even taken a pay cut.

Councillors, mayors, MPLs, MECs and premiers, MPs, ministers and their deputies and all 11 speakers have received full pay throughout the lockdown. And, with all the public sector workers, they’re also in line for a budgeted annual increase of 4.5%-6.9% — all to come out of our rates and taxes.

And it’s not just ANC politicians looking after themselves. Even the DA-controlled Cape Town city council has awarded itself the maximum increase allowed this year. I’ll bet the farm that every other DA-controlled council has done exactly the same thing.

Meanwhile, among the very people who voted this lot into office, it was found in the survey that 3-million South Africans lost their jobs between February and April, with 1.5-million more losing their income through being furloughed. Almost half (47%) of all survey respondents reported that they ran out of money to buy food in April.

No wonder nobody in office seems to give a damn. It’s hard to feel empathy when you’re collecting your full pay and often staying safely at home while doing so.

We put them all there. Why do we allow them to continue in this manner?

Mark Lowe
Durban

