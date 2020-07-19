Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Groupthink madness rules

Apart from the economic destruction wrought, it is doubtful whether lockdowns have achieved anything

19 July 2020 - 19:15
People queue to buy liquor, June 1. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ER LOMBARD
When governments issue their decisions on dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and its statistics and spread, they quite properly outline the careful thought they have given and invariably refer to being guided by the best expert advice. In reality though, very little is known about the pandemic and its spread. The “experts” and decisionmakers are fumbling about in the dark like the rest of us.

It is worth special attention that when we are told the numbers who have died with (not “of”) the virus, there is never a figure mentioned of the numbers who have died in the same period of cancer, or heart attacks or Johannesburg taxi accidents, or whatever. Without such a comparison there is no solid ground from which to judge whether the overriding fear of the virus is justified.

The reality is that there is probably not much man’s intervention can achieve. Like winter flu, the virus will sweep through the population. The old, infirm and seriously ill will die, pretty much on schedule, as nature intended. Most of the younger and healthy will be largely unaffected, or will soon recover from their flu and sniffles.

Apart from the economic destruction wrought, it is doubtful whether the lockdowns anywhere have achieved anything. The draconian lockdown in Italy, probably the most severe in Europe, had no obvious effect. There is simply no evidence of a cause-effect link between lockdowns and social distancing on the one hand, and the number of deaths in the population on the other.

If anything, the evidence so far in the UK, quoted a week ago by the UK secretary of state for health, suggests a below-average population death rate this year. That conclusion is incompatible with the hysteria generated by the “pandemic”.

Future generations will shake their heads in disbelief at the groupthink madness over lockdowns that has swept over ours.

Brian Gilbertson
Johannesburg

