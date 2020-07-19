LETTER: Deny the corpse a blood transfusion

I wonder how many of the “100 economists” own their own story of a successful business venture they financed and embarked on? Or are they just excellent theorists?

Unless a business with a strong financial track record is temporarily handicapped by a short-term crisis, in such a scenario it may make good sense to borrow to see it through the crisis. However, SA Inc — the present government — has performed dismally these past 10 years and is getting worse with time, so there is no logical reason to borrow money for the government to squander.

Until there is accountability and a results-driven plan in place, it would be the equivalent of giving a blood transfusion to a corpse.

It appears the value of taxpayers’ money is not appreciated by most of our leaders, many of whom I suspect are barely financially literate.

We can be thankful we have Tito Mboweni as finance minister, as he understands the value of capital — unlike Pravin Gordhan at public enterprises, who is requesting yet more capital for SAA to be squandered.

Albert Questiaux

Via e-mail

