LETTER: Critique an affront to Chinese living in SA

James Cunningham's letter viciously attacking and smearing China refers (China will flex its extraterritorial ambitions, July 14). As a Chinese person living in SA I am shocked and would like to share some historical and basic facts.

As is known to all, it was the notorious Japanese militarists who committed brutal crimes against humanity such as the Nanjing massacre. This brought untold suffering and left painful memories to the people of China and elsewhere in Asia, and the perpetrators were brought to justice by the International Court of Justice.

China is the biggest victim of Japanese militarism. By labelling China with the crimes of the perpetrator Cunningham has not only shown a total ignorance and distortion of history and facts, but also blatantly insulted China and all other countries that cherish justice and peace. Moreover, it seriously hurts the feelings of the Chinese people and tramples on the conscience.

The Covid-19 pandemic is a natural disaster caused by a novel coronavirus that has taken humanity by surprise. China, similar to other countries, is a victim of the virus. When first hit by Covid-19 China promptly informed the international community of the epidemic and shared with other countries the genetic sequence of the virus in an open, transparent and responsible manner, thus gaining valuable time for the global response to the pandemic.

Regarding the issue of human rights in Xinjiang, the fact is that over the past 40 years the population of Xinjiang has more than doubled from 5.55-million to 11.68-million. There is one mosque for every 530 Muslims in Xinjiang, more than 10 times the number than in the US. Is this what Cunningham refers to as genocide and religious oppression?

Finally, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory, which has been enshrined by UN resolution 2,758 and is widely recognised by the international community, including SA. The US has been trying to play the “Taiwan card” to undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and contain China’s peaceful development. That is why the peaceful reunification of the motherland that the Chinese people yearn for has not yet been realised.

DU Ping

Chinese Embassy in SA