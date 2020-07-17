LETTER: Warmest regards for Eskom’s late Ian McRae

I was privileged to have met and served on the same [Eskom] board of directors with the late Ian McRae from the mid-1990s to early 2000.

I was invited to join the board of Rotek Industries, a transformer maintenance company, by then CEO, Bruno Penzhorn. At 38, I felt inadequate sitting alongside this giant of the electricity industry who had so much knowledge and experience. McRae’s name was synonymous with the massive electrification of Soweto, among many other projects.

On the board of Rotek, McRae was as meticulous as they come. It always amazed me that a man who was so busy, who traveled abroad so frequently, paid attention to the detail of every aspect in the board pack. He encouraged debate on the board from varying points of view. He was an attentive listener who was able to summarise the discussions of the board and steer it in the right direction.

After every board meeting, as we walked to the parking lot, he would always invite me for a chat and ask about my family and business. On a few occasions I had the pleasure of being invited to his vast office at Megawatt Park. At such coffee meetings in his office, the range of topics we discussed was broad, touching on politics, business and nature.

Sitting with him in his office and listening to him was like being in a master class.

It was during one such visit that McRae mentioned to me that he was thinking of stepping down as chair of Rotek Industries, and that he wanted to propose to the board that I succeed him. This was such an unexpected proposal that I initially responded that I knew very little about the electricity industry.

His retort was that he had identified in me the leadership qualities needed at Rotek, and that I would learn about the electricity industry much faster than I thought.

A gentle giant has departed. Humble, astute and caring. Lala ngo xolo Dr McRae.

Douglas M Ramaphosa, Via e-mail

