LETTER: No need for noise from self-appointed economists

In reality, stripped of its fancy title the group is nothing but an extreme unelected socialist pressure group seeking to impose their views on the country at large and trying to bolster their importance by pompous claims to superior knowledge of how to run the economy. I am willing to bet that the actual economists in the group who have any insight into how the economy works through experience outside the precincts of a university can be counted on one hand.

I am surprised how easily the media has been manipulated and duped into giving the group the prominence they so clearly crave. To get the eye-catching total number of 100, you can be sure they scraped the academic barrel very hard. Where does their funding come from? I suspect most will be among the ranks of the unemployed if the economy tanks.

Economics will never be an exact science, but Mboweni and his department are seasoned professionals who are battling tremendous odds, so please don’t make their job any harder by giving unwarranted publicity to so-called economists. There is far too much at stake for the country to encourage experimental, untried spending approaches to running the economy when we are unable to allocate and ensure efficient and corruption-free spending of the meagre resources we have without running up further unsustainable debt.

Bernard Lawrenson,Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.