LETTER: Mboweni confuses cause and effect with Eskom

In his latest opinion piece finance minister Tito Mboweni clearly proved that despite public spending in the recent past, economic growth continued to decline; no-one can dispute this fact (Structural reforms — not spending — are the best way to achieve growth, July 14).

However, the minister is wrong to use this contradiction as evidence that increased public spending is currently not the right economic stimulus for economic growth.

This is a textbook example of spurious correlation in establishing cause and effect. The minister missed important variables in between that could explain this contradiction, such as asking whether the spending went to the right places to stimulate economic growth. Instead, he seems to have chosen to throw the baby out with the bathwater.

Furthermore, Mboweni failed to show how he is going to stimulate economic growth by not spending, except to vaguely refer to structural adjustments, citing Eskom and telecommunication policy on spectrum.

Ironically, the National Treasury is partly to blame for Eskom’s debt problems. When the Treasury approved government debt guarantees for Eskom to raise funding in the market for the Kusile and Madupi power stations, Eskom’s revenue was already declining in real terms as a result of its capacity constraints.

During this time Eskom was encouraging consumers to consume less power to balance energy supply and demand. Given Eskom’s decreasing revenue streams at the time, there was no funding valuation model that could churn out a viable case for the balance sheet debt funding of the two power stations.

It must be noted that even without cost escalations in the construction of Kusile and Madupi, the income streams and balance sheet of Eskom were too weak to fund the expansion, estimated at R163.2bn at the time. The only possible balance sheet funding was through tariff increases.

As a result, electricity tariffs have increased by an annual average of 15% since 2009. SA is still counting the economic costs of above-inflation increases in electricity tariffs.

The finance minister must explain to the nation how he is going to solve Eskom, a problem originally created by his department. It is not enough to only rebut the call for increased public spending; Mboweni must clearly outline his plans to stimulate economic growth in SA.

Linda Nobaza, Centurion

