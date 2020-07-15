Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Eskom outages: future lies in regional grid

The Southern African Power Pool offers an important route towards addressing SA’s load-shedding

15 July 2020 - 18:15
Picture: 123RF/RASSLAVA
Picture: 123RF/RASSLAVA

Your obituary on Ian McRae was both moving and informative (“Ian McRae, the founding father of electricity for all”, July 14). Unfortunately, the media seldom runs features on the Southern African Power Pool, which links nine national power grids. But if we were not already importing electricity from Inga 2 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Cahora Bassa in Mozambique, we would have far more power cuts, far more severely.

The power pool means if even one state among its nine members generates surplus power, it can be sold and exported to other economies in need. The growing installation of new solar and gas power stations will accelerate the return of such an era. Once this time of budgetary constraints for both SA and Eskom has passed, we need  high priority to augment the power pool capacity to wheel in and out electricity, and to link the pool to neighbouring power networks.

Keith Gottschalk, Claremont

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Obituary: Ian McRae, the founding father of electricity for all

Former Eskom CEO was an inspirational leader who envisioned a subcontinental grid that would bring electricity to Africa
National
2 days ago

Eskom’s first CEO hailed for his role in creating power supply

Ian McRae, who rose from an apprentice fitter and turner to CEO and chair, has died
National
3 days ago

LETTER: All Eskom giant’s efforts have been undone

Former CEO Ian McRae passed on just as rolling blackouts and power shortages resumed
Opinion
23 hours ago

LETTER: Mboweni confuses cause and effect with Eskom

The Treasury is partly to blame for Eskom’s debt problems, so Tito Mboweni needs to solve them
Opinion
1 hour ago

Most read

1.
TITO MBOWENI: Structural reforms — not spending — ...
Opinion
2.
TOM EATON: The magic in the scientific method of ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CARTOON: Mbalula’s grip on taxi industry
Opinion
4.
JOHN DLUDLU: Probe of World Health Organisation ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: For SA to have faith in Covid-19 ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Another contractor denies being overpaid by Eskom for work at Kusile

National

LETTER: All Eskom giant’s efforts have been undone

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.