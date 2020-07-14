LETTER: There is still scope to claim from the UIF

The SA workforce has just faced an enormous disaster with the distribution of the emergency Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) money over the past three months. Some workers have still not been paid anything for April, May or June, despite properly completed applications and even managing to successfully submit them.

Now the emergency funding has come to an end, and there will be no such payments for July. But businesses and workers can still submit claims under the normal UIF system. Those facing retrenchment must ensure that their employers complete the UI-19 form indicating dismissal for operational requirements. These will be processed through the normal UIF system, hopefully with greater efficiency than has been experienced for the past three months.

It should also be known that employees can claim if their salaries are reduced because of reduced work time. This is a little more complicated in that the UI-19 form must be completed by the employer, indicating the shortfall in payment. The employer must also complete the UI-19 and UI-2.7. The employee must also complete the UI-2.1 and UI-2.8 All of these forms (four in total) must be submitted as soon as possible to lodge a claim for a salary payment shortfall.

Michael Bagraim, MP, Via e-mail

