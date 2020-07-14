LETTER: Knee-jerk reaction over Nicoli Nattrass sullies UCT’s good name

Michael Cherry’s disturbing article refers (“Deafening silence from UCT colleagues of Nicoli Nattrass”, July 9). Like Cherry, I do not wish to engage with the academic merits of Nattrass’s arguments. At stake here are broader issues related to academic freedom and institutional fairness.

The most striking element of this incident is the grandstanding denouncement of Nattrass’s article by “the executive” before any investigation into the merits of her writing, or the ethics clearance she had obtained from the university itself, had been conducted.

According to the University of Cape Town’s (UCT’s) website, the executive comprises the vice-chancellor, the registrar, the COO, and the deputy vice-chancellors, deans and executive directors. They are the managers of the university. It is inappropriate, to say the least, for a committee of university managers to make hasty value judgments on academic matters.

In terms of both legislation and standard practice, that responsibility is primarily vested in the senate or any persons or bodies formally dealing with research — research committees, ethics committees or the deputy vice-chancellor of research.

According to Cherry’s account, the deputy vice-chancellor of research behaved dishonestly in this matter. It would be interesting to hear what she has to say.

Even more interesting would be to hear how the UCT executive (and particularly the vice-chancellor) justifies its bullying of a member of staff and its apparent ignorance of the university’s own internal processes. I’m afraid this episode reflects very poorly on an internationally respected academic institution.

Gerrit Olivier, Professor emeritus, Wits University​

