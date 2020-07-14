Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Grab the benefits of land ownership

If land title is safe, the SA economy will surge and generate vastly more tax

14 July 2020 - 19:21
The alcohol nettle has been seized. The curfew nettle has been seized. This is solid good sense. We have removed  obvious roadblocks in the way of fighting the pandemic. We saw what needs to be done — and did it.

Dare we hope that this maturity will extend to the gigantic roadblock in the way of a better life for all? If the ANC now also  seizes the land title nettle we will have a clear road ahead to prosperity and a better life for all. If land title is safe, the SA economy will surge and  generate vastly more tax. There will be enough money to buy land and to distribute it to the disadvantaged. There will be enough — and much to spare.

It’s a question of rationality. Seize land and the economy dies; protect land ownership and we grow so fast that we overflow with tax receipts. We can then easily buy land in the market and redistribute it to redress imbalances.

The land outcome will be exactly the same in both cases. So why take the route that destroys us all when there is another that enriches us all?

Willem Cronje
Via e-mail

Clarity on property rights needed to unlock investment, says agricultural body

The Agricultural Business Chamber says the ANC and Business for SA acknowledge the industry will be driven by the private sector
National
1 day ago

LETTER: More of the same

ANC discussion document lacks signs that factors behind incapacity will be reversed
Opinion
1 hour ago

LETTER: Expropriation move shows nothing has changed

Re-establishing the ad hoc committee on amending section 25 of the constitution should dispel complacency
Opinion
1 week ago

Communities starved of mining royalties amid lack of transparency

Miners have no way of knowing where billions paid to government and community entities went
National
2 days ago

Parliament re-establishes ad hoc committee on land reform

There is concern that reviving expropriation without compensation as SA battles pandemic will scare investors and derail economic recovery
National
1 week ago

