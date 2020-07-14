LETTER: Grab the benefits of land ownership

The alcohol nettle has been seized. The curfew nettle has been seized. This is solid good sense. We have removed obvious roadblocks in the way of fighting the pandemic. We saw what needs to be done — and did it.

Dare we hope that this maturity will extend to the gigantic roadblock in the way of a better life for all? If the ANC now also seizes the land title nettle we will have a clear road ahead to prosperity and a better life for all. If land title is safe, the SA economy will surge and generate vastly more tax. There will be enough money to buy land and to distribute it to the disadvantaged. There will be enough — and much to spare.

It’s a question of rationality. Seize land and the economy dies; protect land ownership and we grow so fast that we overflow with tax receipts. We can then easily buy land in the market and redistribute it to redress imbalances.

The land outcome will be exactly the same in both cases. So why take the route that destroys us all when there is another that enriches us all?

Willem Cronje

Via e-mail

