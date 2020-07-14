Opinion / Letters

LETTER: China will flex its extraterritorial ambitions

After asserting control over Hong Kong, Beijing will want to do the same to Taiwan and Japan

14 July 2020 - 18:20
US President Donald Trump speaks at an event at the White House in Washington, DC on July 13. Picture: REUTERS/JOHATHAN ERNST
US President Donald Trump speaks at an event at the White House in Washington, DC on July 13. Picture: REUTERS/JOHATHAN ERNST

At a recent  press conference US President Donald Trump described the Covid-19 pandemic as “worse than Pearl Harbor”. China is the new militaristic Japan, to Trump anyway, and Covid-19 an evil and intentional act.  

Similar to Japan in the late 1930s, China is now estranged from much of Europe, the US and even Australia. Though China loathes Japan for its genocide against Chinese slaves in Manchukuo, its economy is based on the foundation laid down by Manchukuo’s Japanese ruler, Nobusuke Kishi. China has inherited his racial prejudice with its treatment of the Uighurs, and is increasingly nationalistic.  

An  “exceptionalist”  China, having digested Hong Kong and domestically unpopular, will want to assert similar control over Taiwan. I suspect Japan might be next on China’s hit list, not least because Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is Kishi’s grandson and his party hasn’t condemned Kishi’s policies.

Trump should remember that it was his country’s sanctions against Japan that made Pearl Harbor inevitable. As China will not use its comparatively small nuclear arsenal first, any conflict should remain conventional. Would the US come to Taiwan’s aid? If internal unrest continues to simmer until the US presidential election on November 3, and especially if there is a contested result, the popular US appetite to defend Taiwan will be low.

Taiwan’s Kinmen Islands could be overpowered and Taiwan itself successfully blockaded. US aircraft carriers now in the South China Sea would be warned off. If the warning was ignored, China has the means to neutralise them more effectively than the Japanese navy did in World War 2.

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

