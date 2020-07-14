Opinion / Letters

LETTER: All Eskom giant’s efforts have been undone

Former CEO Ian McRae passed on just as rolling blackouts and power shortages resumed

14 July 2020 - 19:32
Ian McRae. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/Robert Tshabalala
Ian McRae. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/Robert Tshabalala

I was profoundly saddened to hear that former Eskom CEO Dr Ian McRae had died. His motto was “electricity for all”, and this drive for social and economic development with his promotion of equal opportunity for all — at the height of the apartheid era — set him apart.

McRae had an enormous transformation impact on the SA energy industry, and as a consequence on the industry throughout Southern Africa. He was a gentle soul despite his towering presence, and he turned Eskom into the world’s best electricity company, with the cheapest rates at that time, according to Time magazine.

His courage, tenacity and commitment as a team player enabled the company to achieve all its strategic goals and survive SA’s political transition.

I was privileged to have known him and will always remember his down-to-earth demeanour, kindness, humility and open-mindedness, and his sense of serving others.

It is an indictment of the ANC government that his passing comes during these times of power shortages, rolling blackouts and load-shedding. All his hard work and efforts coming to nought must have broken his heart.

Jean Michel Bouvier, Bryanston

