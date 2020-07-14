LETTER: All Eskom giant’s efforts have been undone

His courage, tenacity and commitment as a team player enabled the company to achieve all its strategic goals and survive SA’s political transition.

I was privileged to have known him and will always remember his down-to-earth demeanour, kindness, humility and open-mindedness, and his sense of serving others.

It is an indictment of the ANC government that his passing comes during these times of power shortages, rolling blackouts and load-shedding. All his hard work and efforts coming to nought must have broken his heart.

Jean Michel Bouvier, Bryanston

