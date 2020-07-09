Opinion / Letters

LETTER: May this be the end of Donald Trump

The US president’s balance sheet in the Oval Office reads more like a charge sheet

09 July 2020 - 16:56
President Donald Trump pauses as he addresses his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., June 20, 2020. Picture: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS
President Donald Trump pauses as he addresses his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., June 20, 2020. Picture: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

Many of us warned that Donald Trump is unfit to lead the US. I did so even before he took office. Some did not appreciate the concern, and others simply did not understand the global implications.

I am not rejoicing in America’s woes. I am just thankful that a majority of Americans, including many Repuplicans, are finally seeing this empty gambler and con man for what he is. Everything we warned against materialised. The world has become a dangerous and divided place and America has been sidelined — its stature, credibility and influence on the world stage evaporated in less than one term.

Trump’s balance sheet in the Oval Office reads more like a charge sheet: losses in North Korea, China and Hong Kong; impeached by the House of Representatives; a barrage of books by people in his inner circle, including his own niece, exposing him as a fraud and a danger; Obamacare, the Iran deal and Paris Climate Accord still haunting him. His Covid-19 gamble resulted in tens of thousands of unnecessary American deaths, perhaps his most costly political blunder, with a fresh EU travel ban rubbing salt into his wounds.

His country is angry and more divided than ever. Traditional allies have been alienated and the US is isolated on the world stage. May the post Covid-19 er, also be the post Trump era and may a sense of normality be restored in the US and the world in 2021.

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

How do you deal with Trump? Very carefully

Donald Trump has changed the way the world is conducted, and major world leaders are battling to work out what shock comes next
World
4 hours ago

Joe Biden aims to blunt Trump’s edge with an economic plan of his own

Democratic presidential challenger will unveil policies intended to foster manufacturing and encourage innovation
World
57 minutes ago

US court ruling means Donald Trump’s tax returns must be handed to the district attorney

The ruling makes clear that a sitting US president cannot evade criminal investigations, something Trump’s lawyers have long maintained
World
24 minutes ago

Unflattering book by Trump’s niece to be released early

Clinical psychologist Mary Trump calls the US leader 'the world's most dangerous man'
World
2 days ago

Most read

1.
NICOLE FRITZ: Mogoeng’s omissions risk leaving ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
As in 1989, all the factors are lined up for a ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER BRUCE: Business should take the lead by ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: The pandemic has been a disaster for ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
Resurgent Merkel gets to be the hero again
Opinion

Related Articles

Harvard and MIT to sue Donald Trump administration over new rule to expel ...

World / Americas

US Christian leaders urge Trump not to resume executions

World / Americas

What’s wrong with the US economy? It’s the president, stupid!

Opinion

As in 1989, all the factors are lined up for a huge political moment

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.