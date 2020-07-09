LETTER: May this be the end of Donald Trump

Many of us warned that Donald Trump is unfit to lead the US. I did so even before he took office. Some did not appreciate the concern, and others simply did not understand the global implications.

I am not rejoicing in America’s woes. I am just thankful that a majority of Americans, including many Repuplicans, are finally seeing this empty gambler and con man for what he is. Everything we warned against materialised. The world has become a dangerous and divided place and America has been sidelined — its stature, credibility and influence on the world stage evaporated in less than one term.

Trump’s balance sheet in the Oval Office reads more like a charge sheet: losses in North Korea, China and Hong Kong; impeached by the House of Representatives; a barrage of books by people in his inner circle, including his own niece, exposing him as a fraud and a danger; Obamacare, the Iran deal and Paris Climate Accord still haunting him. His Covid-19 gamble resulted in tens of thousands of unnecessary American deaths, perhaps his most costly political blunder, with a fresh EU travel ban rubbing salt into his wounds.

His country is angry and more divided than ever. Traditional allies have been alienated and the US is isolated on the world stage. May the post Covid-19 er, also be the post Trump era and may a sense of normality be restored in the US and the world in 2021.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag

