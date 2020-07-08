LETTER: Thulas Nxesi plays games with cash-strapped workers

We are all aware of the incredibly inept Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF). Thousands of employees still have not even been paid for April, let alone May and June.

During this pandemic, the minister of employment & labour, Thulas Nxesi, triumphantly announced that he was also going to pay out people who weren’t registered for UIF but who should have been, and those who were independent contractors and freelance workers.

This news came with an enormous sigh of relief from the many thousands of South Africans who were unable to ply their trade. Within days of making that announcement and without any fanfare this decision was reversed and a gazette was printed withdrawing this promise.

One thinks that the minister seems to be playing games with the workers of SA while people are desperate for help from our department of employment & labour. The department has always made the bold statement that it is “providing adequate social safety nets to protect vulnerable workers”. This is so untrue.

Michael Bagraim, MP

Via e-mail

LETTERS: JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.