LETTER: Sanral R2bn could have bought face masks

ANC prefers to prop up failing businesses and programmes while some cannot afford protection

08 July 2020 - 16:27
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

It is fully understood that the Covid-19 virus is spread by exhaled droplets and that wearing a face mask reduces its spread. About 2% of those who contract the disease will die.

The ANC is also fully aware that many of our population cannot afford to buy face masks. However, the ANC prefers to prop up failing businesses and programmes — for example R2bn surreptitiously paid to the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) to support the Gauteng e-toll debacle, rather than providing free face masks.

With the free provision of face masks the wearing of them can be made mandatory in all public places. The police and military who are used somewhat haphazardly to enforce the regulations could carry stocks of masks to distribute to those they see not wearing them, rather than subjecting them to violence and murder.

The manufacture of these masks will inevitably be yet another source of corrupt income to the favoured insiders “winning” the contracts but it will be worth it in the long run. A win-win all round. Just a thought apparently beyond the vision of our leaders!

Robert Stone
Linden

