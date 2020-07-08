Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Canning e-mail statements a blow to technologically challenged

FNB move hits senior citizens who now have to access statements on cellphones

08 July 2020 - 15:50
An FNB branch in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS / SIPHIWE SIBEKO
An FNB branch in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS / SIPHIWE SIBEKO

First National Bank recently informed me that they would no longer be e-mailing bank statements to clients. In future, clients are to access bank statements from the app on their telephone. First no mailed statements, now no e-mailed statements. What is next to go?

Spare a thought for our senior citizens confined to barracks, a nonfunctioning postal service and attempting to grapple with modern technology, without the assistance of any more technologically savvy visitors.

And what of other less technologically literate people? In the not so distant past letter writers were employed by the less literate. Now it is assumed that we all hold BSc degrees.

I sincerely hope that the overpaid, out-of-touch, MBA whizz kids who are transforming our banks into understaffed bus shelters are considering such issues on their Zoom meetings and webinars, their Microsoft team meets and whatever else the flavour of the month is.

A pox on those who will waste our time with call centres, who spout drivel about creating employment while removing all human contact from the branches that they haven’t already pruned.

Unless checked, the incredible shrinking acacia will soon be a mere bonzai of its former self.

Correio Da Frota
The Wynberg Hotel

