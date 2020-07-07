Opinion / Letters

LETTER: What the Cape Town mayor really said

A columnist’s statement that Dan Plato defended the heavy-handed treatment of Bulelani Qholani in Khayelitsha is a lie

07 July 2020 - 17:12
Bulelani Qholani opened a case against the City of Cape Town after a video of him being dragged naked out of his shack went viral. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
It is unfortunate that in Carol Paton’s column (“Eviction debacle shows Cape Town’s lack of empathy towards the poor”, July 6) it is claimed that “Mayor Dan Plato has defended the heavy-handed treatment of Bulelani Qholani in Khayelitsha.” This is a blatant untruth.

The mayor actually said the following after watching the initial video clip that was shared online: “Having watched the video of law enforcement officers responding to an illegal land invasion in Khayelitsha yesterday, and the shameful circumstances that Mr Bulelani Qholani was subjected to, I want to make it clear that this is not the type of conduct that we tolerate in this city.”

The mayor further indicated that the city had immediately suspended the four officers involved while the matter is investigated without delay.

After watching additional video footage recorded by law enforcement officials of the same incident, the mayor said: “Despite reports that Mr Qholani purposefully undressed in an attempt to prevent the anti-land invasion operation from taking place, I do not condone the undignified and shameful circumstances surrounding this incident. We will await the findings of the independent investigators in this regard.”

Greg Wagner
Spokesperson for Dan Plato, executive mayor of Cape Town

