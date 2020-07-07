LETTER: Joburg should scrap hikes in salaries and tariffs

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) calls on the 270 councillors in the City of Johannesburg to act in the best interests of their residents and to vote against any salary and tariff increases in the 2020/2021 budget.

The council failed to pass the budget before the start of the financial year on July 1, and the Gauteng provincial government has now given it a deadline of Friday or face intervention.

Outa believes that salary increases by the city have been abused. The salary bill since 2007/2008 has increased 192%, far exceeding consumer price index (CPI) increases of 89% over this period. If the city had used the average CPI increase in its wage bill, it could have saved its residents R21bn.

The saving in 2018/2019 alone would have been R4.5bn to Joburg residents. In this period the city’s personnel headcount only increased about 4%. In our submission on the City of Joburg’s draft budget for 2020/2021, Outa called for an investigation into plans by the city to pay the mayor, speaker and chief whip more than the legal rate.

The lack of maintenance is reaching unacceptable levels, with electricity outages, broken traffic lights, a lack of pointsmen, potholes, exposed electricity boxes, and sewage running down the streets. The money wasted on salary increases over the last decade could have addressed the backlog in maintenance and repairs on infrastructure.

Treasury guidelines suggest that 8% of the asset carrying value should be spent on maintenance, yet Joburg has spent only 2.9% on average over the past decade. This speaks to why the city infrastructure is deteriorating.

In its submission on the city’s draft budget, Outa, with thousands of Joburg residents, opposed any tariff and property rates hikes, or increases in salaries for municipal staff and city councillors. The draft budget shows that the city plans to vote for a 6.4% pay increase for its councillors and 5.4% for municipal employees.

Outa understands that employee salary increases were part of prior bargaining council negotiations, but agreements do have escape clauses and the current pandemic, with a crisis in the affordability of city management, must surely be enough reason to cancel any salary increases previously agreed.

Outa has also argued that the city is not in a financial position to provide any increases due to the impact of the economic crisis on its residents, deeming it unfair and irresponsible to allow for increases to property tariffs and levies, while its residents are struggling to make ends meet in these devastating financial conditions.

A small victory for residents is that the city has decided to drop plans for a new monthly charge on prepaid electricity. Outa raised a concern that this charge might still be applicable to business prepaid customers.

The city had planned to charge domestic users R230 (including VAT) a month and businesses R460 (including VAT) but failed to explain what these increases are for. We believe that pressure brought to bear by civil society has given rise to this decision being reversed.

Julius Kleynhans

Outa strategy and development executive

