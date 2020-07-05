LETTER: Post Office cannot deliver its basic function

South Africans need to take cognisance of the fact that the Post Office no longer fulfils its traditional function. You hand over a parcel and pay the postage cost, and they promise delivery but keep the parcel.

On June 12, I paid R76.40 at a post office in Rondebosch for the express delivery of a parcel to a small town in the Eastern Cape. Three weeks later it has not been delivered and, according to the Post Office track and trace computer program, is “in transit”.

E-mails are not acknowledged and nobody answers when you phone the number on the parcel slip. At the post office all they can do is assure you that your parcel is “in the system”. You get a one-word answer when you ask why this is happening: “coronavirus”.

When you point out that another parcel handed in at the Postnet branch in the same building on the same day for inter-city delivery reached its destination three days later, you get a blank stare. No wonder Mark Barnes left.

This is all part, you understand, of the ANC’s “good story to tell”.

Ed Herbst

Via e-mail

LETTERS: JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.