LETTER: Lawson Naidoo’s ‘criticisms’ of chief justice are unreasonable

Lawson Naidoo betrays the true basis for his attack on chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng in his assertion that “his recent remarks offering support to Israel at the expense of the fundamental human rights of the Palestinian people have rightly attracted widespread condemnation” (Mogoeng is tainting his illustrious judicial career in its twilight, June 30).

This is a loaded value judgment if ever there was one. It also shows that if Naidoo did actually watch the relevant interview he certainly did not hear what the chief justice was saying. He in fact refused to comment on Israeli policies towards the Palestinians, saying it was inappropriate for him to comment on whether the policy of boycott, disinvestment and sanctions (BDS) is appropriate.

Mogoeng's whole point was that SA is remiss in failing to bring to bear its moral authority and rich experience, gained in emerging so successfully from a nation that had been at war with itself, to seek to bring about peace where there is no peace. In fact, his emphasis on SA’s ability to exemplify the “spirit of generosity, forgiveness, building bridges”, and coming together “with those who did us harm” by those who say “we know what it means to suffer and to be made to suffer” suggests very strongly his awareness of the plight of the Palestinians and his sympathy for them.

He also pointed out the hypocrisy of African nations that cosy up to the very erstwhile colonial overlords who pillaged their countries and condemned their populations to states of landlessness and poverty. The stance Mogoeng was at pains to emphasise is the necessity to move in all matters from a position of principle, and to reflect on practical steps to ensure real justice becomes a practical reality. An attitude like this is not, as Naidoo would have it, “evangelical posturing”.

Naidoo seeks to disguise his alarm at an influential figure who is prepared to engage in an interview with the editor of an Israeli newspaper without lambasting Israeli policies, with a series of nit-picking “criticisms” that are, at best, thoroughly unreasonable. Mogoeng is chief justice, not chief procurer of equipment for judges in times when public funds (as we are reminded daily) are nonexistent.

The chief justice did indeed issue directives concerning court management during lockdown, but what is wrong with leaving it to the judges-president of the various high court divisions to determine their modus operandi in these times? Judges-president have been publishing practice manuals determining the practice in their divisions for decades. If the chief justice were to personally attend to everything Naidoo complains about him not attending to, he would have no time to hear cases, far less consider judgments and write them.

Naidoo’s real problem is that he cannot stomach the fact that we have as chief justice a man who would have the Israel-Palestinian issue addressed on the basis of principle and reason, rather than one who sits on his haunches and howls with the pack.

Raymond Druker

Saxonwold

