Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Lawson Naidoo’s ‘criticisms’ of chief justice are unreasonable

05 July 2020 - 22:13
Lawson Naidoo. Picture: BAFANA MAHLANGU/SOWETAN
Lawson Naidoo. Picture: BAFANA MAHLANGU/SOWETAN

Lawson Naidoo betrays the true basis for his attack on chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng in his assertion that “his recent remarks offering support to Israel at the expense of the fundamental human rights of the Palestinian people have rightly attracted widespread condemnation” (Mogoeng is tainting his illustrious judicial career in its twilight, June 30).  

This is a loaded value judgment if ever there was one. It also shows that if Naidoo did actually watch the relevant interview he certainly did not hear what the chief justice was saying. He in fact refused to comment on Israeli policies towards the Palestinians, saying it was inappropriate for him to comment on whether the policy of boycott, disinvestment and sanctions (BDS) is appropriate.

Mogoeng's whole point was that SA is remiss in failing to bring to bear its moral authority and rich experience, gained in emerging so successfully from a nation that had been at war with itself, to seek to bring about peace where there is no peace. In fact, his emphasis on SA’s ability to exemplify the “spirit of generosity, forgiveness, building bridges”, and coming together “with those who did us harm” by those who say “we know what it means to suffer and to be made to suffer” suggests very strongly his awareness of the plight of the Palestinians and his sympathy for them.

He also pointed out the hypocrisy of African nations that cosy up to the very erstwhile colonial overlords who pillaged their countries and condemned their populations to states of landlessness and poverty. The stance Mogoeng was at pains to emphasise is the necessity to move in all matters from a position of principle,  and to reflect on practical steps to ensure real justice becomes a practical reality. An attitude like this is not, as Naidoo would have it, “evangelical posturing”. 

Naidoo seeks to disguise his alarm at an influential figure who is prepared to engage in an interview with the editor of an Israeli newspaper without lambasting Israeli policies, with a series of nit-picking “criticisms” that are, at best, thoroughly  unreasonable. Mogoeng is chief justice, not chief procurer of equipment for judges in times when public funds (as we are reminded daily) are nonexistent.

The chief justice did indeed issue directives concerning court management during lockdown, but what is wrong with leaving it to the judges-president of the various high court divisions to determine their modus operandi in these times?  Judges-president have been publishing practice manuals determining the practice in their divisions for decades. If the chief justice were to personally attend to everything Naidoo complains about him not attending to, he would have no time to hear cases, far less consider judgments and write them.

Naidoo’s real problem is that he cannot stomach the fact that we have as chief justice a man who would have the Israel-Palestinian issue addressed on the basis of principle and reason, rather than one who sits on his haunches and howls with the pack.

Raymond Druker
Saxonwold

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Mogoeng is tainting his illustrious judicial career in its twilight

The chief justice has not fully complied with accountability rules, has delegated tasks he should carry out and has delved into sensitive politics
Opinion
5 days ago

Did Mogoeng Mogoeng’s comments breach judicial code?

The chief justice’s statements display his commitment to the impartial resolution of the Israel/Palestine conflict, writes Mark Oppenheimer
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: In defence of Mogoeng Mogoeng

The state cannot order anyone, whatever their work, to be ‘secular’
Opinion
5 hours ago

Mogoeng Mogoeng: aggravating an itch that doesn’t exist

Mogoeng Mogoeng’s comment on Palestine, like Helen Zille’s on racist legislation, was an unnecessary attempt to inject his skewed belief system into ...
Features
3 days ago

Mogoeng’s basic point about fairness does not compromise the bench

Narrow political interests driving the backlash against the chief justice should be our focus, not Mogoeng’s appeal for all sides to be heard in ...
Opinion
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Why is the Covid-19 mortality rate so high in the ...
Opinion
2.
Zimbabwe’s ban on mobile money adds to suffering ...
Opinion
3.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Tito Mboweni’s academic critics ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Gauteng adds to uncertainty with ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
Did Mogoeng Mogoeng’s comments breach judicial ...
Opinion

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Mogoeng Mogoeng’s comments can wait until he retires

Opinion / Editorials

LETTER: Mogoeng Mogoeng disrespects constitution with comments on Israel

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Unwarranted attack on Mogoeng Mogoeng’s Israel comments

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mogoeng not a good man doing nothing

Opinion / Letters

NEWS ANALYSIS: Mogoeng Mogoeng owes it to the judiciary to avoid political ...

Politics

ANC calls on Modise to query Mogoeng’s ‘political commentary’ on Israel

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.