LETTER: Micro-enterprise prospects

01 July 2020 - 14:52
With reference to Hennie Palm’s letter (“BEE makes no sense for a one-person practice”, June 29), businesses with turnovers of less than R10m automatically qualify as level 4 for broad-based BEE procurement, which means the government’s Road Accident Fund will do business with Palm.

As a broad-based BEE exempted micro-enterprise he only need to make a sworn affidavit on the prescribed form that his turnover is below R10m.

Ockert Fourie
Durbanville

