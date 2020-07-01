LETTER: Don’t conflate slavery with colonialism

Adekeye Adebajo’s column sounds good and woke, but that’s it (“Three prophets who put spotlight on slavery reparations”, June 29).

Slavery should not be conflated with colonialism, and nor should it be confined to the Americas. As many slaves left Africa in Arab dhows out of places such as Zanzibar bound for the Middle East.

Nor was this pernicious practice confined to the darker skinned. More than 1-million Europeans, including many poor Irish, were worked to death in North Africa up to the 1840s. And it hasn’t ended yet. If the Nazi slave labour camps weren’t bad enough you now have the Chinese Uighur equivalents to consider.

Cash payouts can assuage guilt, especially if the crime has been recent, but how, practically, would slavery’s descendants be compensated? What percentage of slave ancestry would be required to qualify? As with the post US Civil War Liberian experiment, would repatriation to Africa be part of the deal? Have slavery’s African American descendants experienced no advantages over what they could have expected had they remained in Africa?

It’s not as if African elites were not involved too. Selling surplus manpower was a great way to pay for cheap textiles, second-hand guns and inferior alcohol.

Historical revisionism is futility. All it achieves is deepened societal divisions and emotional but pointless arguments. Should funds be forthcoming, internal fights about who should get how much would be inevitable.

States must provide adequately for the poor, but leave skin colour out of it.

James Cunningham

Camps Bay

