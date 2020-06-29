Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Let buying power decide

Labelling country of origin will make a difference to employment

29 June 2020 - 17:02
Picture: 123RF/GINASANDERS
Picture: 123RF/GINASANDERS

One small piece of legislation the government could enact that would make a difference to employment in SA is simply to require that all retail items that are not made in SA, or are only partly SA-made, be marked with the country of origin or the imported portion of the product.

The value for the imported portion would be the cost, insurance & freight (cif)/landed cost or equivalent. For this purpose, local value added is irrelevant.

Our consumers would then have the information to be able to decide, for instance, whether they wish to buy local or foreign chicken (for example, 100% Brazil) at the supermarket, or wholly locally manufactured motor vehicles (for example, 35% Germany). Buying power to the people!

Robert Stone
Linden

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Covid-19 highlights our harsh world

Amid the pandemic some people are unaware that there is need for a profound rethink
Opinion
3 hours ago

LETTER: Vaccine disruptions

Disruption of health programmes across Africa is a concern
Opinion
3 hours ago

LETTER: Mogoeng not a good man doing nothing

ANC finds it self in moral swamp ground by aligning with Palestinians
Opinion
2 hours ago

LETTER: What is the economy?

Equating the private sector with the entire economy is wrong
Opinion
3 hours ago

LETTER: BEE makes no sense for a one-person practice

Impossible criteria are hurting the people who empowerment was intended to assist
Opinion
3 hours ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Investors raise eyebrows at audacious ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Inertia on debt could eventually ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Political history of tobacco contextualises ban ...
Opinion
4.
MICHAEL MORRIS: We were warned affirmative action ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GAVIN RICH: WP take huge risk in borrowing more ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Jobs lost now might never be restored

Business

Absa considers additional support for consumers battling Covid-19 fallout

Companies / Financial Services

BUSI MAVUSO: Actually, not all government debt is bad

Opinion / Columnists

Union goes to British Airways investors to stop job, pay cuts

Companies

LAURA DU PREEZ: Who failed the bus driver who cashed in his pension?

Money

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.