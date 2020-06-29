LETTER: Let buying power decide

One small piece of legislation the government could enact that would make a difference to employment in SA is simply to require that all retail items that are not made in SA, or are only partly SA-made, be marked with the country of origin or the imported portion of the product.

The value for the imported portion would be the cost, insurance & freight (cif)/landed cost or equivalent. For this purpose, local value added is irrelevant.

Our consumers would then have the information to be able to decide, for instance, whether they wish to buy local or foreign chicken (for example, 100% Brazil) at the supermarket, or wholly locally manufactured motor vehicles (for example, 35% Germany). Buying power to the people!

Robert Stone

Linden

