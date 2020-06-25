LETTER: Taxis and their taxes

After the demands for a higher compensation settlement by the taxi industry I suggest the following to transport minister Fikile Mbalula, Sars and the municipalities.

Each recipient should apply for the grant by stating his or her vehicle registration number, personal tax number and ID number. Sars could check whether the individual is registered and that all taxes are up to date.

Likewise, the municipalities could check whether the vehicle is roadworthy, properly licensed and there are no outstanding fines.

Any claims these institutions may have should be settled before the recipient is compensated. My guess is a good deal of the payout will find its way back to one of these bodies.

Neno Haasbroek

Stellenbosch

