LETTER: Forget your past and you have no future

In this febrile atmosphere, where political intolerance and ranting are king, history good or bad should not be eradicated or whitewashed (no pun intended). Our history is not a blank page on which we can write our own version of what should have been, according to our contemporary views and prejudice.

It is hypocritical of any government to try to pick and choose which historical figures should be censured, erased or removed with such convoluted reasoning. How about stopping the grovelling to the ignorance of the mob? How about rejecting censorship in any form?

How far back do these people intend to go to rewrite history to appease the mobs? Winston Churchill once said, “A nation that forgets its past has no future”, and this dictum still stands. Different times, different morals.

Jean Michel Bouvier

Bryanston

