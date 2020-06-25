Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Forget your past and you have no future

It is hypocritical of any government to try to pick and choose which historical figures should be censured, erased or removed

25 June 2020 - 17:26
Picture: 123RF/SIAM PUKKATO
Picture: 123RF/SIAM PUKKATO

In this febrile atmosphere, where political intolerance and ranting are king, history good or bad should not be eradicated or whitewashed (no pun intended). Our history is not a blank page on which we can write our own version of what should have been, according to our contemporary views and prejudice.

It is hypocritical of any government to try to pick and choose which historical figures should be censured, erased or removed with such convoluted reasoning. How about stopping the grovelling to the ignorance of the mob? How about rejecting censorship in any form?

How far back do these people intend to go to rewrite history to appease the mobs? Winston Churchill once said, “A nation that forgets its past has no future”, and this dictum still stands. Different times, different morals.

Jean Michel Bouvier
Bryanston

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: China must be brought to order

The West has allowed the country to become the world’s workshop
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Chicken dumping hits contract growers

Hundreds of jobs are at risk as market shrinks due to cheap imports that reduce local demand
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: ANC is bent on destructive policies

There is little to suggest Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration will heed Tito Mboweni’s warnings
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: State-led strategy a recipe for disaster

The government is guided by outdated political and economic ideology, which is the antithesis of what our country needs
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Kremlin propaganda

Arefiev seems to live in an Orwellian world where the truth is only what Big Brother in the Kremlin tells you it is.
Opinion
1 hour ago

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Helen Zille is an addict, ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: Let us eat out, Mr President, so ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
CAROL PATON: Can the government rise to a ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: ANC is bent on destructive policies
Opinion / Letters
5.
EDITORIAL: Markets give Mboweni a break — but ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.