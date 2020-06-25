Opinion / Letters

LETTER: BEE is destructive

25 June 2020 - 16:50
Eskom power station. Picture: REUTERS
Like communism, BEE may work in theory, but in reality it is a blank cheque that routinely sees the black elite benefiting at the expense of the people it is supposed to be helping.

For example, poor blacks pay through the nose for electricity that could be supplied to them far cheaper if Eskom were allowed to buy coal from companies that were not BEE compliant.

Consequently, I am not interested in being told that BEE could theoretically make this country a better place. All I am interested in is that BEE is destroying our economy, including by forcing factories to close due to Eskom’s financial woes, and urinating all over the reconciliation we once held so dear.

I suggest asking our courts to suspend BEE until the government comes up with a policy that is less vague and incoherent.

Terence Grant 
Cape Town

