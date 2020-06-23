LETTER: Is talent pool for Standard Bank’s board too shallow not to have conflicted directors?

In the light of its duties, how exactly does the board reconcile itself to its attempts to avoid any further form of shareholder direction?

As a matter of law, conflicted directors are obliged to recuse themselves from board proceedings on the issue where conflict arises. Standard Bank has adopted certain guidelines for the funding of coal related projects (it has not, it should be noted, decided not to fund coal projects). It would appear that, to date at least, Standard Bank’s board have taken the view that they should not extend those guidelines to the funding of oil and gas.

One wonders whether the conflicted directors took part in these decisions? Even a vote in favour of such guidelines by a conflicted director is contrary to the Companies Act, and any such resolution must be ratified by a court or, ironically, by a shareholders’ resolution.

The concluding paragraph of the editorial states that, in Sub-Saharan Africa, the transition to lower carbon economies “will take longer”, and that this will, in effect, inevitably result in Standard Bank appointing directors with links to fossil fuel industries.

Leaving aside how much longer we have when dealing with “the biggest crisis facing humankind”, how exactly does this time period result in Standard Bank having to appoint conflicted directors? Is the intimation that the pool of talent is so shallow that, until fossil fuel industries disappear, at least two out of five people worth having on Standard Bank’s board are bound to be linked to those industries? Astounding, then, that the other big banks have managed to overcome this insurmountable obstacle.

Corporate citizens are part of the same society as the rest of us, and all of the directors on Standard Bank’s board, conflicted and not, will have to explain to the young people of SA why they fiddled while the flames grew.

• Fourie is the executive director of the Centre for Environmental Rights, a nonprofit organisation of activist lawyers who work with communities and civil society organisations to realise environmental rights and justice.