LETTER: SACP out of touch with reality

When reading the ingenious article you carried, written by senior SA Communist Party (SACP) leaders, one must remember that a substantial number of SACP members are in the upper echelons of the ANC government (“Structural transformation and end of austerity needed after pandemic”, June 10).

The SACP is therefore in part responsible for the “crisis before this crisis” through its unfailing support for Jacob Zuma during his long and economically devastating tenure.

The generalised series of proposals offered are simply pie-in-the-sky doctrinaire thoughts that do not address the reality of the problems our country faces. Where will the funding for the huge land reform programmes come from? Where will the huge amounts of capital for labour-intensive infrastructure and re-industrialisation be found? And all this while maintaining “decent jobs” at the high cost and low productivity foisted on the country’s productive economy by the sheltered labour unions.

Where will the management come from, when the ANC has demonstrated it cannot even successfully run an airline. I can only laugh at the SACP’s understanding of the roles and functions of the SA Reserve Bank and Treasury in the constrained circumstances that are our reality.

Of course, the models for the growth of our future economy are actually in existence in the history of South Korea, Singapore and — most notably — China. In the last case it is noticeable that the Chinese economy started growing only after it was freed from its moribund communist straitjacket by allowing free enterprise to grow in circumstances of strict control over the cost of labour.

No member of Cosatu would work in the employment conditions of modern-day China, though they facilitate capital development and capitalist growth.

Robert Stone

Linden

