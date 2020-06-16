LETTER: Road name changes are long overdue

Peter Bruce’s column was headlined: “Ionic columns will fall but only in slo-mo” (June 10). But after 26 years of democracy monuments to racism have not yet fallen in Cape Town. On the Foreshore road names honour and glorify the leaders of racism in their generations: Hertzog Boulevard, DF Malan Street and Hans Strijdom Avenue.

JBM Hertzog was the father of the statutory “whites only” colour bar. He fought the 1929 election under the highly racist “Black Peril” manifesto, with much use of the k-word. Malan was the father of apartheid. He fought the 1948 election with the slogan: “Die k*f*r op sy plek; die k**l** uit die land”. Strijdom’s election slogan was “baasskap”; he removed from the common voters’ roll the minority of coloured men who then had the parliamentary franchise.

No elected Cape Town city council ever chose these names. They were imposed on Cape Town by a Pretoria “Foreshore Board” of handpicked Broederbond Afrikaner nationalists.

Any number of more deserving names could be chosen. A decade ago the Cape Town metro’s Kadalie committee was sympathetic to my proposal that, since they are adjacent to the Artscape, the Malan and Hertzog boulevards could be renamed to honour David Poole, the choreographer born in District Six, and Johaar Mosaval, the internationally honoured ballet dancer, also born in District Six. Hans Strijdom Avenue could be renamed to memorialise the Goringhaiqua, the original residents of the Cape Peninsula.

But nothing happened. I have been lobbying for these name improvements for a decade without success. I appeal to others to take up this cause, even if it takes another decade to win. We can — and shall — overcome.

Keith Gottschalk

Claremont

