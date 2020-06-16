LETTER: Mistake undermines faith in Gerrit Olivier

Gerrit Olivier’s article on Russia included a reference to the Russian general “Mikhail Kutuzovsky”, who fought Napoleon (“An invisible enemy could scupper Putin’s constitutional coup plans"​, June 11). Only the ignorant believe all Russian names end in -sky.

Prince Mikhail Kutuzov is one of the greatest figures in Russian history. Getting his name wrong undermines completely all faith in the author. What would we think of a writer on SA who wrote about Paul Krugerson or Jan Smutsburg?

RW Johnson

Via e-mail

