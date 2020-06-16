Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cosatu enables workforce suicide

Union federation is reluctant to call for a full reopening of the economy

16 June 2020 - 21:57
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

It is unbelievably strange that union federation Cosatu, representing the very people who are not earning during the lockdown, is reluctant to call for a full reopening of the economy. We all understand that businesses need to ensure health and safety, but not to support a full reopening is suicide for the workforce.

It is Cosatu shop stewards’ duty to report any breach of the Covid safety measures to the departments of labour and health, to ensure that companies adhere to both the law and the regulations. There will always be a few bad apples, but to keep businesses closed in case there is a breach doesn’t make any sense.

Over and above this, it is common knowledge that the department of employment & labour has not been paying the Ters and UIF monies to probably more than half of the workforce. Strangely, there has been absolute silence from the unions. The nonpayment has put their members under extreme pressure, causing starvation and illness, and yet for some unknown reason we’ve heard nothing.

Michael Bagraim, MP
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: SACP out of touch with reality

Proposals offered by the party are simply pie-in-the-sky doctrinaire thoughts
Opinion
4 hours ago

LETTER: Lockdown is a trade-off move made by a small group of ANC politicians

SA needs a more targeted approach, since most citizens lack the buffer to withstand months of such deprivation, and the government lacks the will and ...
Opinion
5 days ago

LETTER: Economy is not a tangible entity

It is an arena, with millions of players who are all trying to supply what people want
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER: UIF empty promises

The government has yet again caved in to pressure from labour
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
BUSI MAVUSO: Restructuring of Eskom is positive ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
STUART THEOBALD: Inheritance tax proposal pokes a ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: ANC sticks to land plans amid a pandemic
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: No apologies and no explanations for ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Monstrous monuments that litter ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: SACP out of touch with reality

Opinion / Letters

Business calls for full opening of economy as cabinet considers easing lockdown

National

Covid-19 patients no longer need to test negative to resume work

National

Cosatu wants workers to access retirement fund savings to fight Covid-19 ...

National / Labour

BHEKI NTSHALINTSHALI: Business must accept that ensuring workers’ safety is ...

Opinion

Unions call for radical policies to save jobs and the economy

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.