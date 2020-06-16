LETTER: Cosatu enables workforce suicide

It is unbelievably strange that union federation Cosatu, representing the very people who are not earning during the lockdown, is reluctant to call for a full reopening of the economy. We all understand that businesses need to ensure health and safety, but not to support a full reopening is suicide for the workforce.

It is Cosatu shop stewards’ duty to report any breach of the Covid safety measures to the departments of labour and health, to ensure that companies adhere to both the law and the regulations. There will always be a few bad apples, but to keep businesses closed in case there is a breach doesn’t make any sense.

Over and above this, it is common knowledge that the department of employment & labour has not been paying the Ters and UIF monies to probably more than half of the workforce. Strangely, there has been absolute silence from the unions. The nonpayment has put their members under extreme pressure, causing starvation and illness, and yet for some unknown reason we’ve heard nothing.

Michael Bagraim, MP

Via e-mail

