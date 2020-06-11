LETTER: Lockdown is a trade-off move made by a small group of ANC politicians

It’s also more emotionally satisfying to focus on the solution to an immediate problem. Our tendency to do so is aggravated by the inherent bias in the media, since journalists can more readily report on what is under our noses.

But as Thomas Sowell warns: “Doing good on some problem right under one’s nose is not enough in a world of constrained options and systemic interactions, where the overlooked costs of immediate benevolence take their toll elsewhere.”

The reality is that SA went into this pandemic with severely limited resources and one of the highest unemployment rates in the world (itself the unintended consequence of previous well-meaning solutions, such as labour legislation that seeks to protect the employed but comes at the far greater cost of excluding new entrants and deterring job creation).

In attempting to protect the high-risk group, the government declared making a living to feed one’s family a criminal offence. Rostron may prefer some other adjective to describe this measure and the tactics used to enforce it, but considering the implications of mass hunger, I’m going to stick with “brutal”.

Lockdown has exacted a far more painful toll here than in developed countries such the UK, US and Italy, which have the fiscal space, and therefore the luxury, to resort to such blunt instruments.

SA’s reality is that we have to take a more targeted approach, since most citizens lack the buffer to withstand months of such deprivation, and our government lacks the will and capacity to fill the void.

The reality is that lockdown is not so much a “solution” as a trade-off decision, taken on all our behalves by a small group of ANC politicians who themselves will not suffer the worst consequences of this policy and who themselves view reality as optional.

Trade-off decisions involve weighing risks against each other. It is not “whataboutism” but rather considerations of proportionality that compel me to mention the size of other risks, such as TB, to our society.

Those in the National Coronavirus Command Council may have more knowledge about overall risks to SA than the average citizen, but they have nowhere near the aggregated knowledge of individual households, each acutely aware of their own specific risk profiles.

This is why the DA has argued for a more decentralised approach to decision-making, where individual households are empowered to maximise their own wellbeing, within a reasonable set of safety rules provided by government.

The ANC government has made it clear it intends to apply the same categorical approach to “solving” the ensuing economic problems as it applied to “solving” the Covid-19 problem: centralised decision-making that ignores the unseen, but very real, costs.

But reality is not optional. Sadly, time will tell who really had “the inability to lift his head above our horizon”.

John Steenhuisen, Leader of the DA

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.