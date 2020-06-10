Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Left’s remedy is more state-sponsored failure

The self-proclaimed representatives of the poor advance policies that have already brought misery

10 June 2020 - 16:41
A shanty town in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/JACKIE CLAUSEN
How deeply ironic to hear calls from the Left, the supposed representatives of the poor, for the advancement of the very policies that have failed the poor.  

Like the hung-over man who thinks he needs another drink, these demagogues want more state-sponsored failure. And when failure follows, as it surely will, we can look forward to hearing these voices even louder than we do now. In the US, where policy failures may have led to President Donald Trump losing the next election, we now see riots that may lead to his holding on to his office. Ironic indeed.

Collectivism is the dark cave where these people dwell, where none may see the face of those who foist such recklessness on those least able to pay for the consequences.

Paul Johnson put it succinctly in A History of the Modern World, if I may paraphrase: “small oligarchies meeting and arguing in secret take collective decisions which shroud individual responsibility and at one and the same time encourage recklessness and moral cowardice and stifle personal conscience”.

Barry Hay, Parktown North

