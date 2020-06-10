Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Can PwC be trusted in Steinhoff probe?

The recent appointment of Jenitha John as the new CEO of Irba is even more worrying

10 June 2020 - 17:01
Steinhoff. Picture: SUPPLIED
Steinhoff. Picture: SUPPLIED

Your article on Steinhoff leads me to ask whether we can rely on PwC to do a proper and thorough job (“Steinhoff says PwC is working with state authorities on criminal probe”, June 9).

The accounting profession has taken a number of damaging and humiliating hits in recent years, with firms such as KPMG and Deloitte being exposed as somewhat less than professionally reliable, even criminally negligent, in their oversight function.

Even more worrying is the recent appointment by the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) of Jenitha John as its new CEO. John brings with her all the baggage of her tenure as an executive board member and chair of the audit committee at the financially compromised Tongaat Hulett group, and surely has many difficult questions to answer over its audited statements fiasco.

A case of setting the fox to guard the henhouse?

Members of this once illustrious profession should act in unison with finance minister Tito Mboweni to ensure urgent steps are taken to restore the standing and defend the independence of Irba and the profession’s tarnished reputation here and globally.

Mark Lowe, Durban

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Steinhoff finances investigation against itself

The company funds forensic auditors at PwC to help the Hawks with their probe into financial irregularities that brought it down
Companies
1 day ago

Steinhoff says PwC is working with state authorities on criminal probe

Embattled retailer has agreed to fund part of the additional work by tax consultancy
Companies
1 day ago

Most read

1.
LETTER: No apologies and no explanations for ...
Opinion / Letters
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The ANC’s culture of ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
JOHN STEENHUISEN: Upping dose of National ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Has the climate justice lobby gone too ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Covid-19 measures show saving ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Steinhoff says PwC is working with state authorities on criminal probe

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff finances investigation against itself

Companies / Retail & Consumer

EXCLUSIVE: Tension as Jenitha John takes charge at Irba

News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.