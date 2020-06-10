LETTER: Can PwC be trusted in Steinhoff probe?

Your article on Steinhoff leads me to ask whether we can rely on PwC to do a proper and thorough job (“Steinhoff says PwC is working with state authorities on criminal probe”, June 9).

The accounting profession has taken a number of damaging and humiliating hits in recent years, with firms such as KPMG and Deloitte being exposed as somewhat less than professionally reliable, even criminally negligent, in their oversight function.

Even more worrying is the recent appointment by the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) of Jenitha John as its new CEO. John brings with her all the baggage of her tenure as an executive board member and chair of the audit committee at the financially compromised Tongaat Hulett group, and surely has many difficult questions to answer over its audited statements fiasco.

A case of setting the fox to guard the henhouse?

Members of this once illustrious profession should act in unison with finance minister Tito Mboweni to ensure urgent steps are taken to restore the standing and defend the independence of Irba and the profession’s tarnished reputation here and globally.

Mark Lowe, Durban

