LETTER: Seeing through the state’s smokescreen

I am heartened that there is still freedom of speech in SA, and that not all mainstream media are government propaganda machines. Van Staden’s observations are astute, meaningful and assuring to smokers across the country that we at least are being seen and represented by some corner of the media somewhere. The central issue here is not tobacco (which would be shaky ground on its own) but the right to decide for ourselves what is best for ourselves.

We are not children, we do not require parenting, and refuse to be condescended to. What we have seen throughout this lockdown is the true attitude of the ANC towards the people of SA: it believes we are errant children to be bullied, tortured or manipulated into following its guidance, instead of mature adults capable of being responsible for our own autonomy and the consequences of any choices we make for ourselves.

This article was the first I’ve seen to give that sentiment a public voice, and that is significant in this war for the protection of our rights under law.

Natalie-Ann Powell, Via e-mail

