LETTER: Race-based lay-offs are immoral

It is absolutely wrong to use the no-fault exercise of dismissal for operational requirements by introducing race classification (“Employment equity rules still apply during Covid-19 crisis”, June 4). It is wrong in most circumstances to use social engineering to make up for quotas in the workplace.

However, it is understood that employment equity is part of our legislation despite its failure. To try to justify the criteria of race over and above length of service when dismissing people for operational requirements is iniquitous. The concept is, frankly, immoral.

Michael Bagraim, MP, Via e-mail

