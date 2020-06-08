Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Race-based lay-offs are immoral

There is no justification for using race rather than length of service to decide which employees to retrench

08 June 2020 - 14:31
Picture: 123RF/ROMAN MOTIZOV
It is absolutely wrong to use the no-fault exercise of dismissal for operational requirements by introducing race classification (“Employment equity rules still apply during Covid-19 crisis”, June 4). It is wrong in most circumstances to use social engineering to make up for quotas in the workplace.

However, it is understood that employment equity is part of our legislation despite its failure. To try to justify the criteria of race over and above length of service when dismissing people for operational requirements is iniquitous. The concept is, frankly, immoral.

Michael Bagraim, MP, Via e-mail

