LETTER: President can win the economic tug-of-war

Slogans encourage the collapse of the white economy, class suicide, authoritarianism, state control, nationalisation, more state-owned entities etc.

These absurd policies are likely to be supported by the EFF, but on the other side of the battlefield we have enlightened ANC officials such as Tito Mboweni; the governor of the Reserve Bank; business leaders and organisations such as Business Unity SA; economists; journalists; civil society; and progressive non-governmental organisations. The DA, Freedom Front Plus, COPE and IFP would join in a battle for economic growth led by private enterprise, fiscal discipline and monetary prudence.

Even with his penchant for compacts, compromise and consultation, it is inconceivable that President Cyril Ramaphosa would allow control over the economy’s revival to fall into the hands of the former group, but he needs to courageously show his hand now. The cost of failure is too great to continue playing party politics.

He and Mboweni should decisively and confidently lead the reconstruction and revival of our economy from the front and put together a government of national unity, supported by the latter group of political, business and civil society leaders, capable of taking complete control, implementing the right sort of policies and relegating the opposition and dissidents to meaningless corners.

He will find that a prosperous and peace-loving nation, rather than a wrecked and wretched one, will be his legacy.

David Gant, Kenilworth

