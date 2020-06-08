LETTER: President can win the economic tug-of-war
Powerful allies will unite behind Cyril Ramaphosa if he commits to discipline and private enterprise
Despite the imminent spike in infections and Covid-related deaths, and the media tsunami that daily engulfs us, South Africans’ attention will soon have to shift to a far greater, more intense and consequential battle for survival and economic wellbeing.
As Peter Bruce points out (“ANC is blinded by a vision of utopia as dystopia beckons”, June 3) the fight for leadership and control over the process of reviving SA’s devastated economy has already begun, with many ANC cadres, apparatchiks, corrupt self-serving factions, habitual looters and self-important individuals, and even some cabinet ministers, firing the first shots under the flag of radical economic transformation.
Slogans encourage the collapse of the white economy, class suicide, authoritarianism, state control, nationalisation, more state-owned entities etc.
These absurd policies are likely to be supported by the EFF, but on the other side of the battlefield we have enlightened ANC officials such as Tito Mboweni; the governor of the Reserve Bank; business leaders and organisations such as Business Unity SA; economists; journalists; civil society; and progressive non-governmental organisations. The DA, Freedom Front Plus, COPE and IFP would join in a battle for economic growth led by private enterprise, fiscal discipline and monetary prudence.
Even with his penchant for compacts, compromise and consultation, it is inconceivable that President Cyril Ramaphosa would allow control over the economy’s revival to fall into the hands of the former group, but he needs to courageously show his hand now. The cost of failure is too great to continue playing party politics.
He and Mboweni should decisively and confidently lead the reconstruction and revival of our economy from the front and put together a government of national unity, supported by the latter group of political, business and civil society leaders, capable of taking complete control, implementing the right sort of policies and relegating the opposition and dissidents to meaningless corners.
He will find that a prosperous and peace-loving nation, rather than a wrecked and wretched one, will be his legacy.
David Gant, Kenilworth
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.