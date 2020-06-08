LETTER: No apologies and no explanations for false cigarette claims

The cat is out of the bag. Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has admitted to the high court — but not to the nation on national television where she first punted her false statement — that there were never more than 2,000 submissions in favour of retaining the ban on the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products.

Quite something considering that the alleged 2,000-plus submissions formed the basis of her argument when she retained the controversial ban on cigarette sales during level 4 of the lockdown.

This despite the president’s earlier announcement that cigarette sales would legally resume. Note too that her wiping Cyril Ramaphosa’s earlier announcement off the table happened without as much as a flinch; the minister made not the slightest attempt to explain her sudden U-turn while addressing us mere underlings on TV at the time.

Now, under duress and with a gun to her head in an answering affidavit to the high court, Dlamini-Zuma blames her false allegation about the more than 2,000 submissions on officials in her department, who she says caused “duplication” while sorting the papers. Most convenient ...

The mind boggles: SA health department statistics show that the number of people who die from alcohol-related injuries and illnesses outstrips the number who die from smoking tobacco. Despite this, the government partially lifted the ban on alcohol — not cigarettes!

And since alcohol sales are again permitted under certain conditions, doctors report that alcohol-related injuries are flooding emergency wards of hospitals to the extent that medical staff lined up to deal with Covid-19 and other serious emergencies such as heart attacks, now spend much of their time and energy fixing injuries caused by boozing. Nowhere in one’s wildest imagination can cigarette smoking lead to this type of scenario.

But to Dlamini-Zuma and her colleagues in cabinet this is seemingly of little consequence. The same as the false information (some call it a lie) to the nation about receiving 2,000-plus submissions.

Louise Cook

Kalk Bay