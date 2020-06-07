LETTER: Absa PMI not based on any model

The sudden, once-in-a-century Covid-19 shock presents unique challenges. In response to such temporary events, knee-jerk changes to well-established surveys based on global best practice would be a disservice to data users. That said, survey processes and methodologies are reviewed regularly.

The Bureau for Economic Research (BER) at Stellenbosch University produces a number of surveys, including the Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI). We also provide macro forecasts of the SA economy. The forecast is informed by macro-econometric modelling and involves expert judgment (based on reality). The BER has won the coveted Reuters Economist of the Year Award for most accurately forecasting important macro variables four times.

The Absa PMI was critiqued last week by Econometrix and ETM, which referred to it as “broken” and “misspecified” (“Tweaking models in time of Covid offers better understanding of reality”, June 4.) The critique also implied misspecification of the BER “model”. To be clear, the PMI survey is not based on any model. The PMI is a monthly, coincident cyclical activity indicator. Therefore, as is the case with the SA Reserve Bank’s coincident business cycle indicator, it includes an employment measure and excludes prices. The PMI is not a sentiment indicator — the BER’s quarterly business and consumer surveys measure sentiment, among many other variables.

The PMI is based on surveyed responses from purchasing managers in the manufacturing sector. It is incorrect to conflate the PMI with any BER model. Rather, it is the way the headline PMI survey (also internationally) is computed that gives a diluted signal of underlying manufacturing conditions during the Covid-19 pandemic. It is ill-judged to suggest that a global, temporary headline PMI quirk means the BER thinks conditions in the manufacturing sector are “bullish”. On the contrary, the March 2020 Absa PMI release highlighted that in the first quarter of 2020 the PMI experienced the weakest quarterly performance since 2009. Even before the lockdown, the PMI signalled a depressed manufacturing sector.

We realised that Covid-19 supply disruptions would distort the signal provided by the supplier delivery subindex and, as a result, the headline PMI. Therefore, consistent with how global PMI practitioners have dealt with this, since March we consistently emphasised that, for the time being, it is better to focus on the PMI subcomponents. For now, business activity is the preferred index. Based on data gathered since September 1999, this index declined to a record low in April, eclipsing the previous record low of 30.2 (March 2009) by a multiple of six. In our view, this is an accurate reflection of the severe lockdown strain on the manufacturing sector.

As was the global experience, the business activity and headline PMI rose in May. The PMI questionnaire asks respondents to rate activity, sales and so on in the survey month relative to the previous month. With lockdown restrictions easing in SA and many other parts of the world, an improvement in May was to be expected. However, the May level of the business activity index (43.2) still points to weak conditions in the manufacturing sector.

Hugo Pienaar

Chief economist, BER

