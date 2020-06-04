LETTER: Sassa did its job and stuck to the rules for Covid-19

Your editorial, Sassa pathetic in performing a really essential service (June 1), on the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) left much to be desired given the twisted facts it contains and failure by the writer to do basic research before dipping their pen in molten anger.

What disturbs me the most is if this was written by a senior, if not the most senior, journalist at Business Day, what should readers expect from junior reporters?

The writer starts with a disclaimer acknowledging that “the paying of social grants is a mammoth task, and adding an additional grant to the mix makes it an even more challenging feat”, but then wastes no time criticising Sassa for having problems paying the Covid-19 grant timeously. [The writer] deliberately avoids disclosing the problems because they might spoil their argument.

It is grossly unfair to accuse Sassa of arbitrarily closing its offices during level 5 of the lockdown. Offices were closed in compliance with relevant regulations of the state of disaster, and head office actually continued to operate, albeit with minimal staff. This is why the usual grants continued to be paid.

Had the writer done their journalistic homework they would have easily resolved the essential service issue in the headline.

In terms of the SA Social Security Agency Act of 2004, Sassa was established to administer and pay social assistance. The two key functions of administering and paying need to be distinguished to be well understood. The administration function is mainly performed by Sassa staff at local office or service point level, who take and process applications. These officials are at the coal face and interact with beneficiaries directly.

One official succumbed to the coronavirus during this period, and it could have been worse had we taken the advice of the writer.

The payment function is outsourced to the SA Post Office (Sapo). Had the writer done their homework they would have discovered that as early as February 2019 Sassa approached the Employment Services Commission (ESC) with an application to vary the determination that the payment of social pension is an essential service.

The ESC dismissed Sassa's application and, in effect, ruled that the administration function of the social grant process is not an essential service — only the disbursement/payment function is designated as such. As mentioned above, the payment function is outsourced to Sapo and there is therefore no basis in law for the writer to claim that offices should not have been closed because Sassa renders an essential service. Sassa has filed an application for a review of this ruling.

In terms of the directions dated April 16 2020, issued under the Disaster Management Act, essential services now include call centres necessary to provide, among other things, social support, and government and financial services. In line with this, Sassa’s call centre has been fully operational in addressing issues such as the Covid-19 social relief of distress grant, which also assists with the new Covid-19 grant, which is applied for electronically.

I do, however, agree with the writer that paying social grants is a mammoth task, and adding the new Covid-19 grant does create a challenge. But this work was necessary, and an impression should not be created that Sassa folded its arms and ended up paying only 10 applicants for the new grant on May 15.

On that day payments were made as promised, except that Sassa didn’t pay thousands of people. It only paid a test sample of 10. This was necessary because there was a need to ensure that only deserving individuals get their money in the long run, and fraud possibilities are eliminated from the system. I haven’t heard of a technology that goes live without having tested its efficacy.

Sassa managed to pay more than 100,000 beneficiaries by the end of May as promised, but this fact seems to have evaded the writer. Beneficiaries are asked to provide banking details or cash-send details before payments are made. At times, beneficiaries delay in providing these details, which affects the payment process.

It is worth noting that, in the beginning, Sassa used WhatsApp for Covid-19 grant applications. With the dramatic rise in the number of applications and the resultant slowing down of system platforms, such as USSD, e-mail and a new website, were added. This assisted in speeding up the pace of applications and payments significantly.

The WhatsApp technology was provided at no charge by identified partners. Had Sassa gone the tender route we would still be in the process now. We need to recognise this agility of government in dealing with a crisis such as Covid-19, which nobody could have planned for.

Instead of throwing stones, Business Day could be contributing advertising space to the Solidarity Fund to fight the pandemic and even improve service delivery, as other corporates have done.

Kgomoco Diseko

Sassa spokesperson

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.