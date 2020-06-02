Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Parasitical ANC driving us to civil war

02 June 2020 - 15:19
Picture: 123RF/ RICHARD VAN DER SPUY
Picture: 123RF/ RICHARD VAN DER SPUY

The ANC is a hopelessly corrupt and hopelessly inefficient party that parasitically clings to power by handing out well-paid jobs to employees who vote for it out of a fear of being retrenched if the ANC loses power.

Unfortunately, our taxes — as high as they are — are not enough to keep state-owned entities (SOEs) such as Eskom and SAA afloat. The government therefore plans to force privately owned pension funds to lend money to it at an interest rate that is lower than it would obtain on the open market.

If it is allowed to get away with doing this, the ANC will almost certainly continue to saddle SOEs with more workers than they need, which could eventually lead to bankruptcy and civil war. Consequently, we must oppose the ANC’s plans, which include the proposed R21bn bailout for SAA, with everything at our disposal.

Terence Grant
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Draft plan for SAA rescue requires R21bn

The suggestion is that the government puts R2bn into a new company that will purchase the entire shareholding of the old SAA
National
1 day ago

Cyril Ramaphosa’s African airlift plan is good news for SAA

Local airline is set to benefit from plan to centralise Covid-19 procurement for the whole continent
National
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Education fiasco shows government has learnt nothing

Angie Motshekga’s apology for the bungled reopening of schools is too little, too late after astounding callousness
Opinion
20 hours ago

PIC proposes converting Eskom bonds into equity

Reuel Khoza gave R90bn as a ballpark figure for the Public Investment Corporation’s holdings of Eskom bonds
National
5 days ago

Most read

1.
CAROL PATON: Questions multiply over rapidly ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Education fiasco shows government has ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
MARK BARNES: We will find out how much Eskom is ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
BOB VAN DIJK: Data is hard cash in an ...
Opinion
5.
Zuma’s tactics expose SA’s deeply flawed justice ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.