LETTER: Parasitical ANC driving us to civil war

The ANC is a hopelessly corrupt and hopelessly inefficient party that parasitically clings to power by handing out well-paid jobs to employees who vote for it out of a fear of being retrenched if the ANC loses power.

Unfortunately, our taxes — as high as they are — are not enough to keep state-owned entities (SOEs) such as Eskom and SAA afloat. The government therefore plans to force privately owned pension funds to lend money to it at an interest rate that is lower than it would obtain on the open market.

If it is allowed to get away with doing this, the ANC will almost certainly continue to saddle SOEs with more workers than they need, which could eventually lead to bankruptcy and civil war. Consequently, we must oppose the ANC’s plans, which include the proposed R21bn bailout for SAA, with everything at our disposal.

Terence Grant

Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.