LETTER: Managers look to mechanisation

Thank you for the interesting article on the statistics and estimates on the workforce coming back to work (“Almost 16-million people allowed back to work”, May 31). Of course, the assumption that all of those who were working will be able to come back to work may not be true.

We have been told by the Treasury that 3-million to 7-million people will be retrenched, and by co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma that 50% of the workforce will be retrenched. In other words, the almost 16-million who are entitled to work under level 3 could be halved over the next few weeks and months.

We also need to understand and read this assessment in light of the fact that many employees, even if not retrenched, are too scared to go back to work because of their fears and/or co-morbidities. From my small anecdotal experience over the past two months the latter figure has grown in leaps and bounds. Some employees who are essential to the smooth running of many operations are indeed refusing to come back to work even under level 3.

Other businesses are now seriously considering and implementing mechanisation and computerisation. This lockdown period has got every manager looking at the creation of a workplace with fewer employees. We are going to see an unprecedented phase of jobless growth.

The only way in which our government can give some incentive to the retention of the other 50% of the working population is to ease up on regulations and the national minimum wage, and decoupling from the bargaining councils.

Michael Bagraim, MP

Via e-mail

