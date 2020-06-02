LETTER: Cape Town needs a drive to separate rubbish

Our street in a Cape Town suburb has had black wheelie bins overflowing with waste for the third week, uncollected. There is clearly a massive problem with the supply of over-packaging as well as dry waste mixed with wet. As you walk past these bins the sight of plastic and cardboard, and the smell of organic waste rotting in its own juices, is a reminder of a waste separation system that is not working.

We try to separate organic from dry, but it is clear that others do not. Our organic waste goes into compostable bags bought from Checkers Constantia, but then the city cannot collect them separately, so they must have a common destination.

The war on waste remains wasted as citizens need better understanding from a city that cares. Why not collect the wet waste weekly and the dry every second week? Where are the giant composting facilities so organic waste bought in Constantia is turned into compost in Constantia? Garden and kitchen waste from the 3,500-odd households making up the Constantia Valley should never leave the suburb.

Compost is black gold and is used in every garden and farm. Good compost has good value and basically comes free: horse manure, vegetation and kitchen leftovers in huge quantities. Make the land available, teach farm workers to make great compost, occupy their time when wine farms are dormant, and let them sell the compost as an income source. If it works, copy it in suburbs of similar opportunity.

Let all citizens of this remarkable country, city and suburb become an army at war with waste. We just need the correct weapons — kitchen-waste caddies and compostable bags — and we can win this war!

Andrew Pollock, Constantia

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.