LETTER: DA should follow precedent and set up joint leadership team

Gareth van Onselen and Peter Bruce have recently expressed views in their columns on the current contribution of the DA to our political landscape, the issue of the party's leadership and alleged related tensions within the party that are increasingly surfacing (John Steenhuisen’s pig-wrestling, May 20; Bloodless e-election will rob DA of ideas, May 27).

Regardless of whether the DA sees itself as a government in waiting, the strongest possible official opposition or merely just a flag bearer of the kind of values that are needed to restore honesty, honour and competence to our failing political and societal establishments, it is vital that the party generally presents cohesiveness, coherency and a united sense of purpose and specifically in its approach to Covid-19.

Rightly or wrongly, there is a public perception that these characteristics are missing from the party at the moment. There are two important upcoming issues within the party that could aggravate that perception and possibly lead to an even greater disillusionment with the DA and a further loss of electoral support. The first is its leadership contest, and second, its policy debate about race.

Typically, ahead of leadership elections, any internal divisions intensify and become more apparent as party members align with personalities first, sometimes for self-serving reasons, rather than competencies and political principles. As the current contestants for the DA leadership appear to have demonstrably different views on the role of race in our politics and policies will further muddy the waters to the detriment of the party.

In respect of the matter of race, in a letter to Business Day in March Dr Denis Worrall pointed out that to try to eliminate multiracialism from our political vocabulary and policies is nonsense and will lead to nonwhite voters distancing themselves from the party (Multiracialism the way to go rather than nonracialism, March 9). Multiracialism is a fact of our society and should be politically, societally and realistically accepted.

Given SA’s history and the impact of legislated apartheid and different evolving racial and regional aspirations, to adopt a colour-blind approach to the solutions of our socioeconomic circumstances is as futile as it is stupid.

As far as leadership is concerned, despite his admirable qualities, courage and oratorical excellence, it is irresponsible of the DA to lump John Steenhuisen with the responsibility of publicly attacking the government’s irrational reaction and response to Covid-19, specifically nonsensical measures promoted by ministers Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Ebrahim Patel and Bheki Cele.

The DA's leadership needs to step up to the plate because the opportunity to expose the ANC as a confused, incompetent, divisive, self-serving, corrupt and leaderless organisation is even greater now than it was under Jacob Zuma.

When the Progressive Federal Party under Zach De Beer, the Independent Party of Denis Worrall and the National Democratic Movement of Wynand Malan, negotiated a merger in 1989 to form the Democratic Party (DP), the potential divisions, flowing from differing but embedded political opinions and historical loyalties to the individuals concerned, were successfully avoided by appointing all the three of them as leaders.

It was never meant to be a long-term solution but it had the effect creating a sense of unity within party structures and of projecting a team that was confident, cohesive and competent. The joint leadership team allowed the DP to punch well above its weight.

Circumstances are different and it does not always help to resurrect history, but it seems there may well be a case for the DA to immediately consider appointing an interim joint leadership team that can share the load with Steenhuisen.

The three potential DA leadership candidates, Steenhuisen, John Moodey and Mbali Ntuli, would make a formidable, broadly representative team, and could publicly and dramatically alter the image and impact of the party on our political landscape. Together they could be the voice of millions of South Africans who feel sidelined and helpless.

David Gant, Kenilworth

