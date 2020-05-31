LETTER: ‘Experts’ not so expert

Ismail Lagardien disparagement of the technology shift and the requirement for corporations to drive for profitability is short sighted and ignores the reality of market dynamics — supply meets demand.

Depressions are a necessary part of a well-functioning global economy as they create systemic changes to those elements that are inefficient.

There is no doubt that retail will be hit hard, but by far the largest casualty will be the bureaucratic class that advise and administer the state and global institutions. These overpaid civil servants have failed in their mandate to predict and respond to the crisis, and their subsequent prescriptions have worsened it. One only has to look at our government to see how incompetent they have been at every level in trying to deal with the realities on the ground.

Lagardien’s bigger concern is not the impact of technology that will dramatically drive efficiency, which we know leads to greater employment in the long term, but how governments around the world will have to re-evaluate their roles and rebuild the trust of their citizens.

Covid-19 has exposed the limitations of the so-called “experts”.

John Catsicas

Via e-mail

