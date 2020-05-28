LETTER: Shareholders must vote down directors standing for re-election at Trencor

In reading Shane Watkins’s opinion piece on Trencor (Buy, buy Trencor — then bye bye, May 21) it is easy to forget that Trencor was once an exemplary performer, twice winning the Sunday Times Business Times Top Company award, and the top-performing company in terms of annualised returns over the 30 year period between 1975 and 2005 with a remarkable compound annual return of 30% per annum.

It was also a pioneer and innovator in containers, which culminated in Trencor owning Textainer, which for a long time was the largest and most profitable container lessor in the world.

This global leadership emanated from a company that started off as a humble, one-truck transport business in Springbok. What has led to Watkins describing Trencor as a company where the board and senior management have perpetually failed to meet expectations and perennially underperformed?

A key insight was provided by Coronation, holders of about 30% of Trencor for decades. At its 2019 AGM, the Coronation CIO explained that for many years Textainer was incredibly well run, but in 2011 a weak management team was put in place at Textainer, in which Trencor held 60%.

Textainer lost its crown as the largest, lowest cost and most profitable container lessor and great returns gave way to losses or derisory profits and no dividends. Throughout this period Trencor steadfastly denied there were problems at Textainer, which Trencor not only controlled but on whose board both the Trencor chair and CEO sat.

Seven years of incredibly bad management elapsed before the Textainer CEO and CFO were replaced and even then, as detailed by Coronation at its AGM, it was Coronation not Trencor that instituted the long overdue changes.

As Warren Buffet says, the primary job of the board is to make sure the right executives are running the company. Trencor not only failed to ensure this, but also left it up to its largest shareholder to drive the change to replace the weak management who had ruined a once-great company over a seven-year period.

Another remarkable feature of these seven years was that Textainer staff earned some R1bn in incentives, and when criticism was levelled against Trencor and Textainer in respect of this huge misalignment Textainer simply stopped disclosing these incentives. To this day Textainer’s executives key performance indicators remain secret. Apart from both the Trencor chair and CEO sitting on the Textainer board, the Trencor chair also sits on the Textainer compensation committee.

Trencor safeguarded incompetence by leaving in place onerous poison pill provisions, and provisions that prevent Textainer’s officers from being sued for anything other than fraud.

Watkins also highlights the issue of Trencor failing to transform at all. This is despite Trencor in its 2016 annual report stating that it recognised the benefits of a diverse board and had adopted a formal diversity policy.

With the inherent conflicts that arise at Trencor with its chair and CEO being directors on the underperforming, misaligned, secretive and overly protected Textainer, the Trencor lead independent director’s role was critical, yet he did not even bother to attend any of the last three Trencor AGMs, where exasperated shareholders unsuccessfully tried to get issues addressed.

All of this was against the background of Trencor directors being rewarded to the tune of R76m over the last five years and Trencor having a formal governance committee.

The bottom line in this sad tale is that shareholders need to finally gain some backbone and vote down the directors standing for re-election at the forthcoming Trencor AGM on June 4. To not do so is to invite a new set of Trencors, where arrogant and underperforming insiders are richly rewarded at the expense of the company and its shareholders.

Chris Logan

Cape Town