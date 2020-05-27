Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Save SAA jobs

A liquidity report on liabilities, assets, debtors and income is crucial

27 May 2020 - 16:20
SAA. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
liquidity report for SAA is required to glean information about liabilities, assets, debtors and income, to ascertain the sustainability of its operations. There is also a need for a feasibility/viability report to decide whether to continue with domestic only, or both domestic and international operations.

A business case needs to be made to save jobs and restructure SAA, indicating financial projections for a short and long-term solution. A financial plan for the short-term period of five years must be crafted for SAA’s domestic operations, with or without government bailouts, as well as a long-term plan for a period of say 10 years, with bailouts and without bailouts.

Ditto a financial plan for international flights for the short and long term, with government bailouts and without. Depending on viability/feasibly, SAA should structure and sign a public-private partnership deal for operations, subject to legal review after one or two years.

SAA should count its losses and cancel the lease of Airbuses and concentrate on domestic flights. Basically, it should identify low-hanging fruit and save jobs.

Muziwamandla JD Ngcobo, Via e-mail

