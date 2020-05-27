LETTER: Cut the government some slack

The SA government has undertaken one of the biggest peacetime operations in the country’s history to fight the pandemic. This enormous operation had to be organised in just a few weeks. It included drawing up government regulations for every sector and economic activity in the country.

It also had to find the best strategy to protect the lives of every person in SA; get enough doctors and medical personnel; find hospital beds, medical equipment and personal protective equipment for an unknown number of patients; organise testing and screening of hundreds of thousands of people; and devise protocols for every possible medical contingency. This included getting the scientists to work on finding a vaccine.

It had to consult leaders in every sector to work out a way forward in totally uncharted territory. It had to consult faith leaders, political parties, the media, economists, universities, schools and the leaders of every other conceivable institution in the country.

It had to make plans to stimulate the economy, which will suffer a devastating blow, and help people who lose their jobs and companies that can’t go on working as usual. This in itself is an enormous undertaking, and it affects every citizen.

The government had to get together medical professionals to advise it in a situation where no other country in the world can provide the correct answers because there is no blueprint for handling the pandemic. Yet it is the biggest crisis most South Africans will ever experience.

There have been mistakes, but with an operation of this size with this number of interested parties, mistakes are inevitable. The question is: were these mistakes and sometimes weird rules and regulations responsible for thousands of deaths?

So, maybe we should show some respect for the work that has been done so far, and try to understand the difficult position the government is in. Cut it some slack, I would think.

We are now asked to observe a few simple guidelines: wash your hands; wear a mask; keep your distance; and avoid large gatherings of people.

Dawid van Lill

Via e-mail

